Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star unlikely to play Game 1 vs. Celtics with knee issue, per report

On Monday night time, the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Boston Celtics in the second one around of the playoffs, however they could have to achieve this with out their All-Star participant Joel Embiid. According to Sixers head trainer Doc Rivers, Embiid is unsure for Game 1. Adrian Wojnarowski’s report means that Embiid is unlikely to play and that the group is making ready to play with out him.

Embiid, who sustained a sprained LCL in his proper knee right through Game 3 of the first-round sequence towards Brooklyn Nets, may have a extra critical injury, as per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Charania studies that Embiid underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, despite the fact that the severity of the injury is unclear.

Embiid did, then again, sign up for the group at the courtroom right through Monday’s shootaround in Boston. Unfortunately, Embiid’s postseason accidents have change into a theme lately. The Sixers franchise participant dealt with a meniscus tear that saved him sidelined for the overall recreation within the Washington Wizards first-round sequence. Despite Embiid’s absence, Philadelphia closed out their sequence. Embiid performed during the injury right through the second one around towards Atlanta, however it is unlucky to see him out of motion as soon as once more.

Embiid ignored the 1st two video games of the next sequence towards Miami final season after struggling a concussion and orbital bone fracture right through the 1st around towards Toronto. Unsurprisingly, the Sixers misplaced each video games, they usually therefore went on to lose the sequence 4-2. If Embiid is not able to play for a recreation or two this postseason, it may well be disastrous for the group. The Sixers are extra well-rounded this 12 months, however they weren’t constructed to live to tell the tale with out their franchise centerpiece.

It is constructive to think that Embiid is also again right through the second one around, and Wojnarowski added that there is a risk that he may just go back in Game 2. However, even with his go back, it’s honest to query how the injury will have an effect on his efficiency. When Embiid is at his absolute best, he’s definitely some of the dominant gamers within the NBA, and the Sixers want him to be in that shape to development to the convention finals for the 1st time in twenty years.