Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star cleared to return for Game 2 vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers’ star participant Joel Embiid might play thru his contemporary knee sprain in Game 2 of the group’s second-round playoff collection towards the Boston Celtics. Embiid, who has been out of motion since April 20 and overlooked the primary recreation of the collection, spoke with the media Wednesday morning. He indicated “it’s a possibility” that he’d return if there have been no setbacks ahead of recreation time. The day after he was once named the NBA MVP for 2022-23, Shams Charania reported that Embiid was once “on track” to return.

The Sixers have formally cleared Embiid to return to the ground and rejoin the beginning lineup about half-hour ahead of Game 2 towards the Celtics. Despite Embiid’s absence, the Sixers received their first recreation at the highway with a shocking 119-115 victory thank you to James Harden’s implausible efficiency. He scored 45 issues and made an important strikes within the death mins of the sport.

- Advertisement -

The Sixers have stolen home-court merit from the Celtics, who stay the favorites to win the name. They are actually 3 wins clear of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the primary time since 2001. Embiid had a proper knee injury within the Sixers’ first-round collection towards the Brooklyn Nets. He landed awkwardly in an strive to contest a shot by means of Cameron Johnson. Doctors who tested him later discovered that he had an LCL sprain on his proper knee. It continues to be unclear how severe his injury is, and what form he’ll be in when enjoying. He gained platelet-rich plasma injections on his knee and has now not accomplished a lot working, in accordance to stories by means of (*2*).

However, Embiid has proven prior to now that he can play thru severe accidents within the playoffs. This features a torn meniscus in 2021 and a damaged orbital bone and torn ligament in his thumb in 2022. It comes as no marvel, then, that he is keen to combat his long ago onto the courtroom and play throughout the ache once more within the playoffs.