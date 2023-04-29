Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star center ‘doubtful’ for Game 1 vs. Celtics due to knee injury

(*1*) Getty Images



Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star giant guy Joel Embiid won’t play within the staff’s second-round playoff sequence opener in opposition to the Boston Celtics on Monday evening, in accordance to head trainer Doc Rivers. Embiid suffered a sprained LCL in his proper knee within the first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, which sadly is assumed to be extra critical than at first reported, even if the total severity has no longer been showed. Embiid has been doing person spot-up capturing, and his availability for the sport might rely on his development.

This isn’t the primary time Embiid has handled postseason accidents. He neglected the closeout sport within the first-round sequence in opposition to the Washington Wizards in 2021 due to meniscus tear, however the Sixers had been in a position to advance to the following around in opposition to Atlanta with out him. Embiid adjusted, taking part in during the injury regardless of discomfort. Post-concussion and orbital bone fracture within the first around in opposition to Toronto ultimate season additionally led to him to pass over two video games within the following sequence in opposition to Miami. The Sixers misplaced each video games after which misplaced the sequence 4-2, which enhances the urgency to cope with his present injury.

While the staff hopes that Embiid will go back all over the second one around, it stays unclear what sort of affect the injury can have on his efficiency, despite the fact that he’s cleared to play. The Sixers’ franchise centerpiece is a most sensible participant within the NBA and is significant to the staff’s good fortune in advancing to the convention finals for the primary time since 2001. The squad has a deeper and extra well-rounded staff than in earlier years however isn’t constructed to resist a longer absence from Embiid.