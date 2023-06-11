Joe Montana turns 67: Five interesting facts to know about 49ers legend on his birthday





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags There used to be little debate about who the best quarterback in NFL historical past used to be on Jan. 28, 1990, in a while after Joe Montana and the 49ers made mincemeat of the Broncos’ protection in Super Bowl XXIV. The blowout victory gave San Francisco its fourth Super Bowl win since 1981. The win additionally gave Montana a document 3rd Super Bowl MVP award, as the person referred to as “Joe Cool” joined Terry Bradshaw as the one quarterbacks to flaunt a 4-0 document as a beginning Super Bowl quarterback. Three a long time after profitable his ultimate Super Bowl, Montana used to be again on the giant sport, as he used to be celebrated as some of the NFL’s 100 biggest gamers throughout a pregame rite. And whilst different nice quarterbacks have come and long past since he threw his final NFL go over a quarter-century in the past, Montana stays within the dialog as some of the biggest quarterbacks in league historical past. In birthday party of his 67th birthday (he used to be born June 11, 1956), we determined to record 5 issues you may no longer know about Montana, a participant who, because the overdue Stuart Scott would say, used to be cooler than the opposite facet of the pillow. 1. A member of Western Pennsylvania’s “Cradle of Quarterbacks”Western Pennsylvania has produced one of the vital biggest quarterbacks in league historical past, an inventory that incorporates Montana, Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino. A local of Monongahela, Pennsylvania (which is about 25 miles south of Pittsburgh), Montana, a two-year starter in highschool, used to be tabbed as a Parade All-American as a senior. Despite receiving a slew of basketball scholarships, Montana selected as an alternative to play quarterback at Notre Dame. A member of the college’s 1977 nationwide championship staff, Montana presented a foreshadowing of what used to be to come within the NFL throughout his ultimate faculty sport. In the 1979 Cotton Bowl, Montana, who performed regardless of affected by hypothermia, led the Irish to 23 unanswered issues within the fourth quarter to lead Notre Dame to a 35-34 win. Six years later, Montana confronted off in opposition to fellow Western Pennsylvania local Dan Marino in Super Bowl XIX. Marino, the league’s reigning league MVP, were given off to a sizzling get started, throwing an early landing go whilst giving the Dolphins an early lead. Undeterred, Montana and the 49ers spoke back with gusto, with Montana main the 49ers to 3 second-quarter scoring drives to give San Francisco a 28-16 halftime lead. Montana, who threw for a then Super Bowl document 333 yards (whilst additionally dashing for 59 yards, a then Super Bowl document for a quarterback), sealed the win — and his moment Super Bowl MVP award — with this fourth-quarter landing go to Roger Craig. Montana and Marino would mix to throw for 651 yards, a Super Bowl document on the time. 2. An early inspiration for Brady Tom Brady, the person who many consider has surpassed Montana as the best quarterback of all-time, used to be an enormous fan of Montana as a kid rising up in San Mateo, California. In truth, a 4-year-old Brady used to be inside of Candlestick Park on Jan. 10, 1982, when Montana discovered Dwight Clark behind the top zone that gave the 49ers a 28-27 win over the Cowboys within the NFC Championship Game. The play, eternally remembered as “The Catch,” propelled the 49ers to their first Super Bowl win, a 26-21 victory over the Bengals two weeks later in Detroit’s Silverdome. “I was lucky to grow up in the Bay Area at that time,” Brady not too long ago mentioned when having a look again on his time as a 49ers fan. “I will always remember being at all the Super Bowl rallies, and my mom taking me out of school and banging pots and pans on the El Camino after they would win Super Bowls. Those memories never go away.” On Feb. 5, 2017, Brady surpassed Montana via profitable his 5th Super Bowl win because the Patriots’ beginning quarterback. Fittingly, Brady pulled off a Montana-like comeback to get the win, as New England overcame a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons in additional time, 34-28. Several years later, Brady, who’s now the proud proprietor of 7 Super Bowl rings and 5 Super Bowl MVP trophies, used to be status beside his NFL hero as contributors of the NFL’s a hundredth anniversary staff. 3. No Super Bowl interceptionsIn 4 Super Bowl video games (and 122 go makes an attempt), Montana by no means threw an interception within the giant sport. In Super Bowl festival, Montana finished 68% of his passes for 1,142 yards with 11 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. While his numbers in Super Bowl XVI had been not anything to write house about (he threw for 157 yards, just about part of what his counterpart, Cincinnati’s Ken Anderson, delivered in a dropping effort), Montana’s final 3 Super Bowls had been a factor of artwork. Four years after defeating Marino’s Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX, Montana threw for a then Super Bowl document 357 yards in a rematch in opposition to the Bengals. Trailing 16-13 with simply over 3 mins closing, Montana led the 49ers on a game-winning, 92-yard pressure that culminated in his 10-yard landing go to John Taylor. Ironically, that is the only Super Bowl when Montana did not win MVP; the award as an alternative went to Jerry Rice, whose 215 receiving yards that day stays a Super Bowl document. Montana would in the end select up his 3rd MVP a yr later, after he threw a then document 5 landing passes in San Francisco’s demolition of the Broncos. In truth, the 49ers’ 55 issues scored within the sport, in addition to their 45-point margin of victory, stay Super Bowl data. Montana did come shut to throwing a Super Bowl interception. Trailing 13-6 originally of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXIII, Bengals cornerback Lewis Billups dropped what would had been an interception off Montana in his personal finish zone. Montana, as he continuously did, made essentially the most of his moment alternative, hitting Rice for the game-tying landing go two performs later. 4. Giants bother central to QB ‘controversy’ As the 49ers’ quarterback, Montana gained just about 3 times as many playoff video games (14) as he misplaced (5). Along with his 4-0 document in Super Bowls, Montana posted a 2-0 playoff document in opposition to Mike Ditka’s Bears, defeating Chicago within the 1984 and ’88 NFC name video games. His 288-yard, three-touchdown efficiency in opposition to the Bears within the ’88 name sport, performed in sub-freezing stipulations inside of Chicago’s Soldier Field, is among the extra underrated performances of Montana’s profession. If there used to be an NFC staff that appeared to give Montana and the 49ers suits, it used to be the New York Giants, led via head trainer Bill Parcells, defensive coordinator Bill Belichick and an competitive protection that featured Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor and Harry Carson along side Pro Bowlers Carl Banks, Leonard Marshall and Jim Burt. After defeating the Giants within the ’81 and ’84 postseasons, Montana and the 49ers had been bludgeoned via the Giants within the ’85 and ’86 postseasons, as San Francisco used to be outscored in the ones video games via a mixed rating of 66-6. In their ’86 loss to the Giants, Montana used to be knocked out of the sport via Burt, as New York ran away with the sport, 49-3, en course to profitable franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. The hits gave the impression to be taking a toll on Montana, who ignored 10 video games due to harm throughout the ’86 and ’87 seasons. Against the Vikings in the second one spherical of the ’87 playoffs, Montana used to be benched in choose of Steve Young, who used to be obtained by means of a industry with the Buccaneers the former offseason. Young’s luck in opposition to the Vikings (albeit in a dropping effort) ignited a quarterback controversy that would not be settled till head trainer Bill Walsh selected to keep on with Montana after staring at Young and the 49ers blow a 23-0 lead to the Cardinals in Week 10 of the ’88 season. With Montana again underneath middle, Walsh’s staff would lose handiest extra extra sport that season, because the 49ers would move on to defeat the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII, Walsh’s ultimate sport as San Francisco’s head trainer. With Young taking part in on instance, Montana used to be the staff’s unquestioned starter throughout the ’89 and ’90 seasons. Playing one of the vital easiest soccer of his profession, Montana led San Francisco to any other Super Bowl win in ’89 earlier than guiding San Francisco to inside of a sport of its 3rd consecutive Super Bowl look in 1990. But in opposition to the Giants within the NFC name sport, Montana used to be knocked out of…



