Joe Burrow dodges question on whether he’s comfortable playing for Bengals in 2023 without a new contract

Joe Burrow entered obligatory minicamp without a contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals. That deal will come in time, however Burrow is not keen to talk about the negotiations a lot.

When requested if he was once comfortable playing this season without a new deal, Burrow respectfully declined to present a detailed solution. The Bengals quarterback made it transparent he has mentioned his contract state of affairs sufficient.

“I think I’ve given you guys all the information that I’m comfortable with sharing about that process,” Burrow said to reporters Tuesday. “As far as questions go about that, I’ll probably save that for another time.”

Burrow laughed when there was once a temporary pause and had newshounds guffawing when he requested if there have been no questions anymore.

Seemingly in just right spirits a deal gets carried out in the future, Burrow watched Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson obtain huge offers over the previous few months. Hurts signed a five-year extension with a median annual wage of $51 million a season, simplest for Jackson to surpass it 10 days after with a fifth-year deal and a median annual wage of $52 million a yr.

Burrow has taken the Bengals to consecutive AFC Championship sport appearances, after completing a season tied for 2nd in the NFL in passing touchdowns (35), whilst score 5th in completions (414), 5th in passing yards (4,475) and 6th in passer score (100.8). Over the remaining two seasons, Burrow leads the NFL in passer score (104.8) and his 3rd in the NFL in landing passes (69).

There’s a barometer for Burrow to surpass along with his extension that is coming. Just a subject of when Burrow will get a deal carried out.

“I’m pretty clear on what I want in the contract and what I think is best for myself and the team,” Burrow mentioned remaining month. “So we’re on the road to making that happen.”