Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Trump for Tucker Carlson Interview

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a rundown of the former night time’s highlights that allows you to sleep — and we could us receives a commission to observe comedy. Here are the 50 easiest motion pictures on Netflix presently.
Together Again
Former President Donald Trump sat down for a long interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Tuesday.
Jimmy Kimmel known as the interview “a 45-minute blabfest,” announcing it made “one thing very clear: the fact that Donald Trump is a profoundly stupid person.”
“Last night, the former sat down with Tucker Carlson who, thanks to revelations from the Dominion lawsuit, we now know hates the president passionately, privately texting that he’s ‘a demonic force.’ Harsh, accurate words.” — STEPHEN COLBERT
“He’s terrified because three weeks ago, we found out he’d been texting his co-workers about Trump saying, ‘I hate him passionately,’ he’s ‘a demonic force,’ he’s ‘a destroyer, he’s not going to destroy us,’ ‘I’ve been thinking about this every day for four years.’ And then, after thinking about it for four years, Tuck sat down with the demonic force and slobbered all over his Christmas ornaments.” — JIMMY KIMMEL
The Bits Worth Watching
Joan Baez, visiting the “Late Show,” talked with Stephen Colbert about making a song “We Shall Overcome” with Representative Justin Jones in Nashville this week.
What We’re Excited About on Thursday Night
Ben Affleck, famous person of “Air,” will pop by way of Thursday’s “Late Late Show.”