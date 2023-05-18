Jimmy Butler does it again as Heat stun Celtics, plus previewing the PGA Championship

This is a piece of writing model of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the final information to each day in sports activities. You can signal as much as get it to your inbox each weekday morning right here.

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…THE MIAMI HEAT

Two issues will also be true: First, the Heat had been a mediocre regular-season staff with an underwhelming offense and downright dangerous perimeter capturing. It just about led to them to omit the playoffs and had few believing in them when they were given there.

Second, the Heat in the playoffs will out-coach, out-hustle, out-smart and, it seems that, out-shoot you. Oh yeah, and they have got Jimmy Butler… and a fantastic, unsung supporting forged… and, because of a 123-116 win over the Celtics closing evening, a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler had 35 issues, seven assists, six steals and 5 rebounds. It’s most effective the 5th time that is been completed in a playoff recreation. The others



