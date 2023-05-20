Jim Brown dies at 87: Ranking the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history; where the Cleveland great fits





The National Football League (NFL) has been witness to a large number of exceptional rookie performances in its 103 seasons. Almost each and every season, a rookie participant leaves their mark on the sport by way of showing a phenomenal efficiency that stands the check of time. Some of the league’s greatest rookie seasons have laid the basis for Hall of Fame careers. For instance, Jim Brown, who gave up the ghost at the age of 87 on Thursday, led the NFL in speeding yards and speeding touchdowns throughout his rookie season. With such spectacular feats, let’s delve into the most sensible 25 greatest rookie seasons in NFL historical past. It can be attention-grabbing to look if any newbies from this yr’s elegance could make it to this listing subsequent yr.

25. John Jefferson, 1978: Jefferson’s exceptional rookie season set the level for the “Air Coryell” generation in San Diego. He led the NFL



