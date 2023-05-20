Jim Brown dies at 87: Ranking 10 greatest RB seasons in NFL history, with Brown’s 1963 campaign near the top





Once upon a time, working again was once regarded as the premier place in soccer, with avid gamers like Frank Gifford, Gale Sayers, Jim Brown, and Paul Hornung thought to be the league’s brightest stars. These avid gamers set the level for long run generations of working backs who persevered to take the place to even larger heights. Despite many prolific dashing campaigns all over historical past, handiest the top 10 greatest dashing seasons in league historical past made the reduce.

The standards used for settling on those top 10 dashing seasons incorporated one spot authorized in step with RB, person statistics, person accolades, staff good fortune, person postseason good fortune, and a long-lasting legacy. The top 10 dashing seasons in league historical past are as follows:

1. Barry Sanders: 1997 Lions

Sanders’ 1997 season was once a testomony to his greatness, as he completed extra with lower than every other working again sooner than or after him. After a gradual begin to the season the place he handiest controlled 53 dashing yards in the first two video games, Sanders went on a tear, dashing for precisely 2,000 yards right through the ultimate 14 video games whilst averaging an out of this world 6.1 yards in step with convey. He led the Lions to the playoffs and completed the season with 2,053 dashing yards, then the second-highest overall in NFL historical past.

2. Eric Dickerson: 1984 Rams

Dickerson’s 1984 season noticed him rush for two,105 yards, nonetheless the league benchmark. Behind a skilled Rams line that incorporated Hall of Fame take on Jackie Slater, Dickerson ruled the league with his devastating mixture of measurement and pace, tallying a dozen 100-yard video games that season. He additionally set the all-time dashing report in Week 15 with a 215-yard effort in opposition to Houston.

3. Jim Brown: 1963 Browns

Brown, arguably the greatest runner in league historical past, authored his highest dashing season in 1963. He led the league with 1,863 dashing yards, 12 landing runs, and a 6.4 yards-per-carry moderate. He additionally stuck 3 landing passes whilst gaining 2,131 overall yards in a 14-game common season, successful his 5th of 7 dashing titles that season. He then led the Browns to the franchise’s most up-to-date NFL championship in 1964.

4. Terrell Davis: 1998 (*10*)

Davis gained league MVP honors in 1998 after dashing for two,008 yards and 21 touchdowns in the common season, a yr after his MVP efficiency



