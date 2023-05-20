Jim Brown dies at 87: Five greatest moments from the Hall of Famer’s iconic NFL career

The global of sports activities is mourning the loss of a legend, former NFL famous person Jim Brown, who passed on to the great beyond at the age of 87. Brown, a three-time MVP and nine-time Pro Bowler, retired as one of the maximum achieved avid gamers in the sport. He then went on to succeed in nice good fortune off the box, starring as an actor and civil rights activist.

Many sports activities enthusiasts have been in awe of Brown because of his relentless play-making with the Cleveland Browns. As a tribute to his ancient NFL career, here is a glance again at 5 of his greatest moments:

Rushes for report 237 yards vs. Rams

Season: 1st | Date: Nov. 24, 1957

In simply his 9th sport as a rookie, Brown ran for 237 yards and 4 touchdowns on 31 carries, main the Cleveland Browns to a 45-31 victory over the Rams. This set an NFL report for the maximum speeding yards in one sport, which remained unbroken till 4 many years later when some other rookie exceeded the mark.

Matches single-game speeding report vs. Eagles

Season: fifth | Date: Nov. 19, 1961

In his 5th season, Brown rushed for 237 yards (at the side of 4 touchdowns) in opposition to the Eagles, matching his personal report for the maximum speeding yards in a sport. This efficiency helped him succeed in his fourth 1,200-yard speeding season in as a few years.

77-yard TD catch vs. Bears

Season: fifth | Date: Dec. 10, 1961

This sport can have been a good loss to Chicago, however Brown’s play was once unforgettable. After catching a brief move within Cleveland’s 15-yard line, Brown kept away from 5 Bears defenders and outraced the whole Chicago secondary for a 77-yard landing run. In an technology when working backs were not recognized for his or her pass-catching skills, Brown made it glance easy.

83-yard TD catch vs. Washington

Season: seventh | Date: Sept. 15, 1963

In his 7th season, in spite of having over 1,500 career touches below his belt, Brown casually bounced off at least 4 would-be tacklers and sprinted 83 yards for a landing after taking a dump-off move. This impressive play was once a reminder of how Brown made the impressive glance simple and helped Cleveland succeed in



