Jim Brown dies at 87: 32 facts about 32, from NFL legend’s milestones to post-football achievements

Iconic NFL participant Jim Brown gave up the ghost on Thursday at the age of 87. Brown used to be thought to be probably the most recreation’s all-time greats and used to be extensively thought to be the most productive operating again in NFL historical past. During his nine-year stint with the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965, the Pro Football Hall of Famer gained the NFL MVP award 3 times and used to be an eight-time first-team All-Pro. Brown additionally led the league in dashing for all however certainly one of his 9 seasons.

However, Brown’s affect went a long way past his exceptional achievements in soccer. He used to be additionally probably the most biggest lacrosse gamers ever, and the foundations of the sport had to be modified due to his dominance. After retiring from soccer, Brown had a a success occupation as an actor and civil rights activist.

To have a good time Brown’s existence, listed here are 32 fascinating facts about the mythical No. 32, equipped by means of the Cleveland Browns:

1. Jim Brown used to be born James Nathaniel Brown on February 17, 1936, in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

2. He used to be the Cleveland Browns’ most sensible pick out within the 1957 NFL draft, selected 6th total.

3. Despite taking part in simplest 118 video games, Brown stays a number of the NFL’s all-time main operating backs in classes equivalent to dashing moderate (3rd), dashing touchdowns (6th), and dashing yards (11th).

4. Brown led the NFL in dashing right through 8 of his 9 seasons.

5. He additionally led the league in touchdowns for 5 seasons.

6. A statue of Jim Brown used to be unveiled out of doors the southeastern nook of the Cleveland Browns Stadium in 2016.

7. In 1988, Brown based the Amer-I-Can program, which fits in colleges, prisons, and communities around the United States.

8. Jim Brown used to be a member of the NFL’s fiftieth, seventy fifth, and A centesimal-anniversary all-time groups.

9. He used to be named to the NFL’s Nineteen Sixties All-Decade Team.

10. Brown helped the Browns to 3 NFL Championship video games, together with profitable the name in 1964.

11. As a scholar at Manhasset High School in New York, Brown earned 13 varsity letters in 5 other sports activities: soccer, lacrosse, baseball, basketball, and observe.

12. In 1971, Jim Brown used to be enshrined within the NFL Hall of Fame.

13. (*32*) years later, he used to be inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

14. In 1995, he used to be additionally enshrined within the College Football Hall of Fame.

15. Since Brown’s retirement in 1965, no different Browns participant has worn his mythical jersey quantity, No. 32.

16. Jim Brown used to be decided on to 9 consecutive Pro Bowls.

17. He gained the NFL MVP award 3 times, in 1957, 1958, and 1965. Brown is the one non-quarterback in NFL historical past to have gained the award 3 times.

18. Brown used to be named the NFL Rookie of the Year in 1957.

19. Jim Brown used to be the primary participant in NFL historical past to surpass 10,000 occupation dashing yards.

20. Throughout his occupation, Brown rushed for 12,312 yards on 2,359 occupation carries in simply 118 video games.

21. When he retired, Jim Brown held the NFL report for dashing makes an attempt, dashing yards, and dashing touchdowns.

22. In addition to his NFL honors, Jim Brown’s No. 44 jersey used to be retired by means of Syracuse University, the place he performed soccer, basketball, and lacrosse.

23. As an actor, Jim Brown seemed in movies from 1964 to 2014.

24. While at Syracuse, he earned All-American honors in soccer and lacrosse and used to be probably the most basketball workforce’s main scorers.

25. Jim Brown is the one participant in NFL historical past to moderate greater than 100 dashing yards in step with sport.

26. Even as of late, Jim Brown holds a couple of information for the Cleveland Browns. He is their all-time chief in occupation dashing yards (12,321), occupation dashing touchdowns (106), maximum general touchdowns (126), maximum general touchdowns in a season (21 in 1965), dashing yards in season (1,886 in 1963), dashing touchdowns in a season (17 in 1958 and 1965), dashing moderate for a season (6.40 in 1963), and maximum dashing touchdowns in a sport (5 at the Baltimore Colts on Nov. 1, 1959).

27. Jim Brown by no means neglected a sport in any of his 9 seasons within the NFL.

28. In February 2023, the NFL introduced that it had renamed its league dashing name The Jim Brown Award.

29. Brown’s ultimate season within the NFL, he led the league in dashing yards with 1,544.

30. His general dashing yards in his ultimate season had been 677 extra yards than the runner-up, Gale Sayers.

32. Jim Brown’s affect off and on the soccer box used to be immeasurable, and he’ll at all times be remembered as probably the most biggest athletes and civil rights activists in American historical past.



