Jiah Khan Suicide case: Court claims Rabia Khan has raised ‘suspicion’ on herself : Bollywood News

On Fridaythe ultimate listening to on the Jiah Khan suicide case (2013) used to be held the courtroom handed the order in favour of the Pancholis by means of acquitting Sooraj Pancholi of all abetment fees. While Rabia Khan asserted that the decision used to be flawed even issued a remark about transferring the High Courtthe Special CBI courtroom seen that Rabiaherselfhas been chargeable for elevating suspicion on her owing to her allegations.

Jiah Khan Suicide case: Court claims Rabia Khan has raised ‘suspicion’ on herself

Rabia Khan now not most effective accused Sooraj Pancholi of abetting her daughter Jiah Khan’s suicide however has additionally asserted a number of occasions to the mediathat her daughter used to be murdered. Howeverthe courtroom has brushed aside her claims declaring that Khan even blamed the businesses like CBI for now not accomplishing suitable investigation. “The complainant in her evidence directly blamed both the investigating agencies stating that they had not conducted a proper correct investigation. By giving such open contradictory evidencethe complainant himself has destroyed the case of the prosecution,” the courtroom mentioned in its order.

The courtin its orderobserved that the prosecution’s case obviously outlined Jiah Khan’s case as suicide however Rabia’s consistent claims concerning the incident being a murdernot most effective contradicted the prosecution’s case but additionally destroyed it. Furthermorethe courtroom additionally maintained that regardless of the handicap evidencethe prosecution controlled to steer the case butin the endthe paucity of the proof is what ended in the order of acquittal.

The courtroom discussed that disowning of statements has led courtroom to consider that Rabia raised suspicion on everybody with the exception of herself. “When expert witnesses gave their opinion regarding cause of death of the deceased as suicidalthe complainant took exactly contradictory view stating that doctors have given a wrong opinion. The complaint raised doubts even on the doctor who conducted post-mortem examination. The complainant raised doubts on everyone except herself. The evidence given by the complainant is found to be full-fledged with improvements constrictions,” the order stated.

The courtroom has additionally wondered the proof which incorporated the letter that used to be submitted on the courtroom allegedly ‘written by Jiah Khan about her failing relationship with Sooraj Pancholi’ claiming that its authenticity can’t be proved at the side of thatthe courtroom additionally wondered the extend within the submission of FIR.

