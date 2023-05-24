Jets to work out Matt Araiza, ex-Bills punter who was cut after being named in lawsuit, per report

The New York Jets have added younger participant Matt Araiza to their punting arsenal. According to ESPN, the staff is about to work out the loose agent punter on Wednesday. Despite not too long ago signing veteran punter Thomas Morstead, the Jets are stated to have an interest in Araiza’s celebrity possible.

Araiza, nicknamed “Punt God,” was decided on in the 6th spherical by way of the Buffalo Bills in 2021. During the preseason, Araiza beat out veteran Matt Haack for the task and recorded an 82-yard punt in an exhibition matchup in opposition to the Indianapolis Colts. However, he didn’t make it to the common season.

In August 2021, Araiza and two San Diego State soccer avid gamers have been named in a civil lawsuit accusing them of gang-raping a 17-year-old at a area birthday celebration. Members of the Bills’ control had mentioned that they have been freeing the rookie punter due to considerations that the allegations have been larger than soccer. However, in December of the similar 12 months, Araiza was cleared of any prison fees.

Araiza now has some other probability to pursue an NFL occupation. During his ultimate season at San Diego State, he broke an NCAA report with a mean of 51.19 yards per punt. In the 2021 season, Araiza put 63% of his punts between the 30-yard line within the 20. He additionally positioned 27% of his punts within the 10-yard line, with a mean box place of the 16-yard line.