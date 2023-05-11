Jets to play on ‘Sunday Night Football’ for first time in 12 years thanks to Aaron Rodgers, per report



The New York Jets have no longer been in the nationwide tv, primetime highlight for over a decade since they’re tied with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres for the longest energetic playoff drought a number of the giant 4 North American skilled sports activities leagues: the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. However, this is not the case in 2023 thanks to their business acquisition of four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

The league has formally introduced a right away go back to primetime for the Jets with their Week 1 contest on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” as they host quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. According to a New York Post report, Gang Green shall be returning to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” for the first time since Week 10 of the 2011 season, 12 years in the past, towards the New England Patriots with a Week 4 showdown at MetLife Stadium towards 2022 NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the protecting Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets did play in a sport that used to be referred to as “Sunday Night Football” via NBC per week later in 2011 right through the nightcap of the Thanksgiving slate, however the Week 10 Patriots contest used to be their precise closing SNF highlight sport. The sport will, confidently, function the first head-to-head matchup between Rodgers and Mahomes for the reason that two most sensible quarterbacks have overlooked each and every different in their first two probabilities to face off. In Week 8 of the 2019 season, Mahomes used to be out with an damage, so Rodgers led the Packers to a 31-24 highway win in Kansas City. Rodgers overlooked their 2d conceivable matchup in Week 9 of the 2021 season after trying out sure for COVID-19 previous in the week, and Mahomes led the Chiefs previous Green Bay in Jordan Love’s first occupation get started, 13-7, additionally in KC.

The Jets have additionally gained a brand spanking new highlight alternative because the NFL introduced they’re going to face their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on Black Friday, marking the first workforce the league has performed a sport the day after Thanksgiving. By the time their complete agenda comes out this night, New York may have up to seven primetime alternatives.