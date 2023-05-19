Jets star Sauce Gardner reveals how close Odell Beckham Jr. came to signing in New York before joining Ravens





The content material describes how former NFL participant Odell Beckham Jr. nearly signed with the New York Jets before in the long run joining the Baltimore Ravens in April. According to Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Beckham had already selected his jersey quantity for the Jets, indicating how close the deal was once. Despite the Ravens providing extra money, Beckham defined that he selected Baltimore as a result of he felt sought after there and valued as a participant. Although the signing comes with some chance due to his earlier accidents, Beckham has the prospective to develop into the highest receiver on his new staff. The article additionally mentions how the Jets had the chance to fit Baltimore's be offering however did not.




