Jets’ Sauce Gardner says Aaron Rodgers’ ‘secret gems’ of football insight will make him an even better player

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is the fourth total pick out within the 2022 Draft and the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has established himself as one of the most productive duvet corners in all of the NFL in simply his first season. He led the league in passes defended with 20 and earned Pro Football Focus’ best possible protection grade of 90.0, properly forward of fellow First-Team All-Pro Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos (86.7).

With Aaron Rodgers now a member of the Jets, Gardner says he can lift his play even additional due to his new beginning quarterback’s intensity of football insights.

- Advertisement -

“I knew he was going to get me better, and by that I was just thinking of him making those tough throws that it’s going to be hard for me to intercept and break up,” Gardner stated about observe battles with Rodgers, by the use of the New York Post. “But he was just telling me [Tuesday] that he is going to be able to help me out [by] telling me how teams are going to try to attack me and the things that I can work on as a cornerback. He was telling me he has the secret gems he can give me. Hearing that made me respect him even more. I wasn’t expecting that, but now I’m looking forward to sitting down and watching film and telling him what we’re trying to do and he can tell us what they’re trying to do on offense.”

In go back, Gardner has been instructing Rodgers about enjoying in America’s greatest media marketplace, one thing the All-Pro duo feels they are each well-equipped to deal with.

“There’s no pressure,” Gardner stated. “When it comes to playing in New York, you just have to tell yourself, ‘I’m built for this.’ Me and Aaron, we just caught ourselves just telling each other, ‘I’m built for this.’ We had that one-on-one moment when we were out eating dinner. I was just trying to share with him my experience when it comes to playing in New York and how my mentality was to embrace the New York culture — media, fans, everything that comes with New York instead of trying to be so perfect. Everybody makes mistakes and goes through adversity.”

- Advertisement -

With the agree with and self belief Gardner has in Rodgers, it does not sound like he is envisioning the Jets to be hit with an important quantity of adversity in 2023.