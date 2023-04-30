Jets’ Robert Saleh says Aaron Rodgers has ‘made his presence felt’

Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer2 Minute Read

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — One of probably the most eventful weeks in New York Jets historical past started Monday with the industry for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

- Advertisement -

It ended Saturday with the final of 7 draft choices. In a news convention to wrap up the draft, trainer Robert Saleh used to be requested to explain the week, beginning with the Rodgers acquisition. Without announcing a phrase, Saleh leaned over, wrapped each fingers round common supervisor Joe Douglas and gave him a hug.

“It’s been a fun week, a fun week,” Saleh in any case mentioned, smiling. “To get Aaron here, it’s a blessing.

“We were given significantly better this week — significantly better this week.”

- Advertisement -

Douglas negotiated the trade that brought the four-time MVP to the Jets, changing everything. After 12 straight seasons out of the playoffs — the NFL’s longest active drought — the Jets are suddenly perceived as a Super Bowl contender.

Rodgers still hasn’t practiced with the team, except for some light throwing late last week in phase one of the off-season program, but he already has made an impact behind the scenes, according to Saleh.

“We’re a actually, actually younger crew, particularly on offense, and simply to look at him and Nathaniel [Hackett] and the best way they be in contact in combination, he is already made his presence felt relating to conferences and enter, simply discussions on all the various things we are looking to get completed on offense,” Saleh said. “He’s an incredible human, firstly, Aaron is. Just taking note of him, there are little, delicate issues I’m no longer going to get into, however he without a doubt cares about folks and you’ll inform in the best way he speaks to folks. So we are actually lucky that he is right here.”

- Advertisement -

The Jets didn’t get Rodgers any new weapons in the draft, as they used their first-round pick on Iowa State pass rusher Will McDonald IV. They added a skill player in the fifth round, Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

McDonald grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, admiring Rodgers. Second-round pick Joe Tippmann, a center from Wisconsin, also followed Rodgers’ career. Soon he might be snapping to him.

“I imply, it is a terrific feeling, particularly realizing any person as a seasoned veteran like him,” Tippmann said. “I simply really feel like there is such a lot alternative there for me to be informed from him and it could be a dream with the intention to play with him and the ones goals are coming true.”

McDonald said he’s been “scouting” Rodgers since 2008. The prospect of playing with a future Hall of Famer, he said, will be “an actual cool alternative.”