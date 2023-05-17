Jets hit with bizarre scheduling quirk the NFL has only seen once in 93 years, plus 14 other schedule oddities





The NFL schedule all the time comes with some loopy quirks, and this 12 months’s schedule is not any other. However, now not all quirks are created equivalent, and a few groups is also glad about their scheduling whilst others is probably not so extremely joyful. With that stated, which groups were given hit with the craziest quirks this 12 months? Let’s check out a few of the most eldritch quirks on the 2023 NFL schedule, beginning with the Jets.

The Jets have a novel quirk that the NFL has only seen once over the previous 90 years – they will be taking part in 10 video games at their house stadium, MetLife (*14*). This marks simply the 2nd time in 93 years that an NFL crew has performed 10 video games at its house stadium. The explanation why for this oddity is that every one AFC groups get to play 9 house video games this 12 months, and the Jets have a “road” sport in opposition to the Giants. The only other time this happened used to be remaining 12 months with the Rams, and the only other crew to play a minimum of 10 video games in their house stadium used to be the 1929 Frankford Yellow Jackets.

In addition, the Jets might be internet hosting the Chiefs on Sunday night time in Week 4, marking the first time in nearly 12 years that the Jets have performed on Sunday night time. The Packers, Raiders, Dolphins, and 49ers are the only groups that should play their first two video games on the highway this 12 months.

The Jaguars also are breaking their primetime drought this 12 months, with their scheduled sport in opposition to the Bengals in Week 13 set to be performed on Monday night time. It could have been nearly precisely 12 years since their remaining Monday sport, which used to be performed on December 5, 2011.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars might be making historical past by means of heading to London for back-to-back video games, in opposition to the Falcons in Week 4 and in opposition to the Bills in Week 5. This marks the first time in NFL historical past {that a} crew has performed two video games in London in the identical season, making it additionally the first time {that a} crew has performed consecutive video games in London.

The NFL may be taking on Saturdays, with video games being scheduled throughout the common season for the first time in over 40 years. There might be a minimum of one Saturday sport in weeks 15 via 18.

The Lions might be taking part in 3 Thursday video games via the first 12 weeks of the season, tying with the 2021 Cowboys, 2019 Bears, and 2000 Lions for many groups that experience performed 3 Thursday video games in a unmarried season since 2000. Moreover, two of the Lions’ Thursday video games come in opposition to the Packers, the first time since 1967 that two divisional opponents have had each video games in opposition to each and every other performed on a Thursday.

On Thanksgiving, all six groups taking part in are from the NFC, with the Packers taking part in in opposition to the Lions, the Commanders going through off in opposition to the Cowboys, and the 49ers taking over the Seahawks. This is the fourth time in the previous 10 years that Thanksgiving has solely featured NFC groups.

The Raiders may not be leaving Las Vegas for



