Jets GM Joe Douglas explains what team could have done differently for Zach Wilson during his rookie season





Even even though his team has moved onto a special quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets common supervisor Joe Douglas nonetheless wonders if issues could have been other had the team treated the advance of former No. 2 total pick out Zach Wilson differently. "I go back and I look at a lot of things and things that can be done differently, things that were in our control, out of our control," Douglas instructed Pro Football Talk. "And every situation's different. I feel like in today's NFL, when you take a quarterback in the first round, and you take a quarterback high, time's against you. And you need to see what you have so you can make a decision in that four-year window, three-year window." The Jets ended up giving Wilson just a two-year trial prior to making the transfer for Rodgers. When thinking about what went mistaken, Douglas known the loss of a veteran mentor for Wilson early in his profession as probably the most chances.”I think going back, it would have been great to have a veteran quarterback like a Joe Flacco that first season,” Douglas mentioned. “But ultimately, we made the decision to jump in head first with our youth movement. We had so many first- and second-year players, new staff. Let’s go in and attack this thing with youth. We know there’s going to be some growing pains, but we’re all going to grow together. I think we saw some of the benefits of that last year. But sometimes you don’t take into account the ramifications of playing a young quarterback early in his career. And so, I think if I had to do everything over again, I would have probably had that veteran presence in the room early for Zach.” For what it is value, the Jets’ plan for Wilson was once to have him paintings with a veteran passing-game specialist during his first season in Greg Knapp. Unfortunately, Knapp, who had 25 years of NFL revel in, with lots of them as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks trainer, was once killed when he was once struck by means of a automobile whilst driving his bicycle during the summer season of 2021. Having Knapp’s voice in his ear might have contributed to the Jets’ resolution to not have a veteran backup, however that clearly by no means took place.We do not know the way Wilson’s development would have long past had Knapp been there to lead him, however we do know the way it in reality went over those previous two seasons, and the effects weren’t adequate. It were given to the purpose that the Jets benched Wilson in desire of Mike White, after which made the verdict to pursue Rodgers this offseason. The team mentioned it desires Wilson to now be told at the back of Rodgers. “When the change was made in the second half of last year, the intent was for Zach to reset and really get back to basics,” Douglas mentioned. “And that’s carried over into this offseason so far. . . . Zach has an unbelievable ceiling and Zach is wired the right way in terms of his love of the game, his work ethic, his attention to detail. And so, this is a great opportunity for him to shadow one of the best passers of all time in Aaron Rodgers and pick up every little thing he can from him and get better every day. And so, I know he’s attacking this offseason like no other. His energy level is unbelievable. It’s good to see him with a huge smile on his face and really working every day to get better.” 