Jets decline to pick up fifth-year option on OT Mekhi Becton for 2024 season, per report

According to a report from ESPN, the New York Jets declined to pick up the fifth-year option on offensive take on Mekhi Becton’s rookie contract. Becton, a first-round pick within the 2020 NFL Draft, would have earned $13,565,000 for the 2024 season if the Jets had exercised his option. However, Becton will now input the overall 12 months of his rookie contract, making simply over $3.1 million, with a cap hit of $5,869,197. He has struggled with accidents and conditioning after a powerful debut season in 2020 when he began 13 video games at left take on, incomes starter-quality grades from Pro Football Focus. The Jets appear to have moved on from Becton as they’ve drafted a number of tackles and signed Duane Brown, Billy Turner, and Cedric Ogbuehi.

Although Becton is simply 24 years previous, has a excellent pedigree, and has the possible to play at a prime degree, coaches would have to believe his harm historical past and conditioning ahead of deciding to signal him. Despite this, it’s imaginable that some other workforce may take an opportunity on him if his time with the Jets comes to an finish. Coaches are at all times keen to end up that they are able to carry out the most efficient in a skilled participant who didn’t meet expectancies in other places, making Becton a wonderful prospect.