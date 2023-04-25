Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

The New York Jets have donated $100,000 to profit Revived Soldiers Ukraine. The donation is a part of the group’s $1 million dedication, to be break up between quite a lot of organizations, to assist help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Previous donations of $100,000 got to Plast Scouting, Razom for Ukraine, the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, UNITED24, CityServe, Slow Beskid & Children’s Paths and Nova Ukraine.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a non-profit group devoted to offering help to the folk of Ukraine in give a boost to of their elementary human rights and scientific rehabilitation of Ukrainian infantrymen. They specialise in offering scientific rehabilitation and prosthetics to those who have misplaced limbs or have transform paralyzed

This previous week, Brick Johnson, son of New York Jets Chairman Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson had the chance to have a significant and shifting dialog with the President of Revived Soldiers Ukraine Ms. Iryna Vaschuk Discipio.

“Revived Soldiers Ukraine has over 200 volunteers around the world and delivers medical equipment and supplies, arranges humanitarian aid, and provides medical treatment to injured Ukrainian Soldiers and Civilians, Brick Johnson said. “They have handled over 1,000 infantrymen in Ukraine and feature additionally despatched 70 Ukrainian infantrymen wanting sophisticated therapies to the United States. Revived Soldiers Ukraine opened a brand new NextStep Rehabilitation Center in Irpin Ukraine, the primary neurorehabilitation middle in Ukraine for other people with accidents of the central anxious machine. This will supply Ukraine with state-of-the-art apparatus such as Xcite (electric stimulation) and NuStep (stroll imitator), which were utilized by sufferers with neurotrauma within the United States for the previous 10 years and they’re opening a 2d facility in Lviv.”

Brick Johnson also learned from Iryna Vaschuk Discipio that Revived Soldiers Ukraine purchased 32 Ambulances, 34 pickups and 4 armored buses for the evacuation of injured soldiers and civilians from the battlefield. In addition, they acquired 4 Micro-X portable X-Ray machines along with 300 generators for hospitals and bomb shelters, dozens of communication devices for medics, 25 ultrasound machines, numerous DragonFly medical drones which deliver necessary medicine to inaccessible areas, and much needed restorative therapy equipment.

To donate to Revived Soldiers Ukraine please seek advice from https://www.rsukraine.org/.

The events in Ukraine are personal to the Johnson family and the New York Jets. Suzanne Johnson grew up in a Ukrainian neighborhood in New York and is from a family of immigrants. Her mother, Marie, was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents while her father, Stefan Ircha, was born in Ternopil and immigrated to the United States after WWII.

This past July, Brick and the Johnson family traveled to Krakow Poland to visit orphanages and women’s shelters that were caring for Ukrainian women and children refugees from Ukraine. As a young man of only 17, Brick feels particularly saddened for the children of Ukraine who are suffering from cold, lack of food, lack of heat, lack of homes, and in some cases, a loss of family.