Jesuit High School remains an upstanding school 124 years later

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — First referred to as Sacred Heart College in Downtown Tampa, Jesuit High School was once based in 1899.

Jesuit relocated to Himes Avenue in 1956 and has grown on this group ever since.

Today, it has just about 900 prime school scholars and remains probably the most most effective faculties within the state this is an all-male catholic school.

About 35% of the scholars listed here are on monetary assist.

“The ‘Men for Others’ philosophy is something that we hold near and dear to our hearts,” Director of Development at Jesuit High School Nick Suszynski mentioned. “And that essentially means that we put ourselves last when the rest of the world is telling you that second place is the first-place loser, right?”

Suszynski added that scholars will have to entire no less than 150 hours of group carrier yearly ahead of commencement.

“Our students as a whole complete roughly 60,000 to 70,000 hours of community service, both locally, nationally and internationally.”

Jesuit High School lately opened the 32,000-square-foot Antinori Center for the Arts, a middle that can be a brand new house for tune and the humanities or even features a brand-new theater.

