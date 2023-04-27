Thursday, April 27, 2023
Jerry Springer, longtime talk show host, dies at 79

The host’s talk show ran from 1991 to 2018.

Jerry Springer, the longtime talk show host, has died at age 79, in keeping with The Associated Press.

Springer is perfect identified for his at all times arguable “The Jerry Springer Show,” which ran in syndication from 1991 to 2018. He maximum not too long ago hosted the syndicated court show “Judge Jerry,” which used to be canceled in early 2022 after 3 seasons.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

