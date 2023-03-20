Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as inventive director of Italian luxurious house Moschino after a decade of untamed and wacky fashion displays and his sublime dressing of a large number of celebrities

MILAN — Jeremy Scott is stepping down as inventive director of Italian luxurious house Moschino after 10 years of untamed and wacky fashion displays and his sublime dressing of a large number of celebrities.

The corporate made the announcement Monday.

“Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor — true to the renowned codes of the House,” the corporate mentioned in an e-mail observation.

The American fashion designer took over at Moschino in October 2013 with a groundbreaking fall/wintry weather assortment that, in line with the observation, “launched a thousand debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism, and social commentary.”

The Missouri-born Scott has put out collections that centered his popular culture and tongue-in-cheek lens on Barbie, extraterrestrial beings and Ronald McDonald. Katy Perry, Madonna, Rita Ora and Zendaya are amongst celebrities who’ve worn his creations.

Most lately, he dressed a handful of A-listers for the Oscars, together with striking Angela Bassett in a standout customized ultraviolet hand-draped robe with an enormous bow neckline.

Massimo Ferretti, chair of Moschino father or mother Aeffe S.p.A., thanked Scott for “ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Scott called his years at Moschino has “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.”

He mentioned he used to be happy with his legacy. He thanked Ferretti along side “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision.”