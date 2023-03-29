Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Jensen Beach store clerk altered lottery tickets, kept the winners

Jensen Beach store clerk altered lottery tickets, kept the winners


STUART — When a Florida Lottery seller final June spotted “micro-scratches” on $50 and $10 scratch-off tickets on the market at a Jensen Beach comfort store, the discovery led investigators to a cashier clerk arrested in a scheme to scouse borrow profitable tickets and pocket the money.

That’s consistent with a prison investigation introduced June 14, 2022 via particular brokers with the Florida Department of Lottery into Christine Nicole Fenton-Gilbert, 39, previously hired at the Rebel Store at 4287 Northwest Federal Highway, in Jensen Beach.

In court docket Monday, Fenton-Gilbert, of the 1500 block of Grand Club Boulevard, in Fort Pierce, used to be ordered to jail for 18 months on fees associated with changing greater than a dozen scratch-off Florida Lottery tickets, together with one price $20,000 that she admitted purchasing as a result of she knew it used to be a winner.

Specifically, Circuit Judge William Roby discovered Fenton-Gilbert in charge of 16 counts of forging lottery tickets and imposed a jail time period of 18 months on every depend, all to be served at the similar time.

Roby additionally ordered her to serve 13 years of probation for one depend of grand robbery and to pay $20,000 to the Florida Lottery and $1,196 to the Rebel Store in restitution.



