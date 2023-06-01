Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck purchase $60 million Beverly Hills home





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have after all discovered their dream home in Beverly Hills after a two-year seek. The trendy property options 12 bedrooms, 24 bogs, and a 12-car storage all inside a 38,000-square-foot area. The belongings is tucked away within the canyons and spans 5 acres with a one-of-a-kind indoor sports activities complicated, together with basketball, pickleball, fitness center, a boxing ring, and a sports activities front room and bar. The couple bought the home for a groovy $60,850,000 on May 31, 2023 (KTLA). The belongings additionally boasts a tennis courtroom, zero-edge pool, a 5,000-square-foot guesthouse, a theater, a wine room, whisky front room, a sauna, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. TMZ experiences declare that the couple paid for the home in money and closed the deal briefly inside per week. Previously indexed in 2018 for $135,000,000 after which re-listed in 2023 for $75 million prior to being snatched up. The home is situated inside a gated neighborhood and is ready an eight-minute pressure from the Beverly Hills Hotel and round 20 mins from Van Nuys Airport. It is the couple's 2nd important post-pandemic purchase after you have married on July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas and maintaining a big wedding ceremony birthday celebration with family and friends in Georgia on August 20, 2022.