Jennifer Lawrence says wearing flats at Cannes `23 was no `political statement`







Actress Jennifer Lawrence has insisted that she didn’t make a “political statement” along with her flip-flops at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Nearly one month after attending the glitzy match, the `Silver Linings Playbook` actress were given candid about why she went towards the unwritten style rule, stories aceshowbiz.com.

The 32-year-old attractiveness seemed again at the commotion she led to throughout a promotion of her new film `No Hard Feelings`.

When requested by way of ET`s Nischelle Turner about her flip-flops controversy, she replied: “Ok, thank you for bringing this up. I would really like to straighten this out.”

Jennifer went on to elucidate, “I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn`t. I had no idea until it like, came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot.” She then stressed out: “I had no clue.”

On the explanation why she traded heels with the flats, the main girl of `The Hunger Games` movie collection unveiled: “My shoes were a size too big.” She additional broke down her state of affairs at the time: “And I wore heels going up, but then I forgot to take a picture with my production team, Excellent Cadaver.”

“So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s**t if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big,” the Oscars winner endured. “I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody`s like, `What a statement! Wow!` I`m all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose.”

Jennifer despatched the web humming for her option to put on flip-flops at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival again on May 21. At the time, she hit the crimson carpet to wait the premiere of `Anatomie d`une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall)`. Looking shiny in a sleeveless lengthy crimson robe designed by way of Dior Haute Couture, she finished her glance with a crimson wrap and glowing Archi Dior necklace.

Many, then again, have been left stunned when the `X-Men: First Class` actress lifted up her get dressed whilst strolling down the steps of the Palais des Festivals. Instead of heels, she was observed wearing black flats beneath her glam get dressed. Though so, at one level throughout the development, she was additionally noticed wearing a couple of crimson satin top heels.

