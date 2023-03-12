BERLIN — The Jehovah’s Witnesses expressed surprise Saturday over the fatal taking pictures at one of the crucial staff’s halls in Hamburg, Germany, however thanked German government for fighting extra bloodshed via their swift intervention all over the assault.

A gunman shot useless six individuals of the Hamburg congregation and wounded 8 others, together with a lady who misplaced her unborn kid, sooner than killing himself overdue Thursday. The taking pictures drew fashionable condemnation and requires a tightening of Germany’s firearms rules.

In a remark, the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany showed that the person police known because the gunman used to be a former member who left the church voluntarily two years in the past.

“We do not know the motive for this terrible crime,” it stated. “Like the rest of the world, we were shocked and bewildered when we read (…) that the gunman reportedly bore ‘particular anger’ not just toward the Jehovah’s Witnesses but also toward other religious groups and his former employer.”

Officials known the shooter most effective as 35-year-old Philipp F., in keeping with German privateness rules, and stated that his departure from the church used to be “apparently not on good terms.” The investigation into his motives was ongoing.

A website registered in the man’s name stated that he grew up in “a strict religious evangelical household” the Bavaria state town of Kempten.

Police said Philipp F. had only legally acquired a gun in December and was visited by officers two months later after an anonymous tip suggested that he might be psychologically unfit to own the weapon and was angry at the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Officers found the man to be cooperative and decided there were no grounds to take away his weapon, police said.

In its statement, The Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany expressed its deep sympathy for the families of the victims and the survivors, and said its focus was on providing pastoral care to everyone affected by the tragedy.

“At the same time, our sincere thanks go to the police, who undoubtedly prevented even more deaths and injuries due to their quick intervention,” it said.

The Hamburg congregation that was holding a service when the attack happened currently has about 60 members and is one of 47 in the port city, which is home to almost 4,000 denomination members, according to the statement.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses claim a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany. The religious movement was founded in the United States in the 19th century and is headquartered in Warwick, New York.

Members are recognized for his or her evangelistic efforts that come with knocking on doorways and distributing literature in public squares. The denomination’s practices come with a refusal to undergo hands, obtain blood transfusions, salute a countrywide flag or take part in secular govt.