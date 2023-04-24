Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, Steps Down After Inquiry

The shocking departure of Mr. Shell, 57, marks an abrupt about-face for him after a just about two-decade upward push at Comcast. Mr. Shell had risen continuously in the course of the ranks on the cable company-turned-media-behemoth, turning into leader government of NBCUniversal in 2020 after his predecessor, Steve Burke, stepped down.

Before turning into the highest government, Mr. Shell had a host of high-profile roles on the media department. In 2013, he was once tapped to guide the Universal movie studio, which Comcast had lately bought in a megadeal with G.E. He succeeded Ron Meyer, an established Universal government, who left the corporate in 2020 after he stated he was once the sufferer of an try to “extort” him that was once associated with a previous extramarital affair.

In Mr. Cavanagh, 57, Mr. Roberts has grew to become to a detailed confidant whose inventory has risen continuously at Comcast since he joined the corporate in 2015. Last yr, Mr. Cavanagh was once appointed president of Comcast — the 3rd particular person to carry that place within the corporation’s historical past — and is extensively considered internally because the possibly inside candidate to prevail Mr. Roberts as leader government.

Even sooner than his surprising departure on Sunday, Mr. Shell’s standing as leader government of NBCUniversal had, every now and then, been unsure. Last yr, Comcast mentioned combining NBCUniversal with Electronic Arts, a deal that can have led to a brand new position for Mr. Shell at Comcast, consistent with two other folks acquainted with the talks. Ultimately, that deal was once by no means consummated, and Mr. Shell stayed on as the top of the media department.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming provider, has had some momentum in fresh months, however stays small when compared with its friends. Peacock has greater than 20 million paid subscribers, considerably fewer than Netflix (232 million) or Warner Bros. Discovery’s choices of HBO Max and Discovery+ (96 million). Some of the most important media firms’ streaming companies are nonetheless shedding cash, and Peacock isn’t any exception. It misplaced round $2.5 billion closing yr, and is projected to lose some other $3 billion this yr.