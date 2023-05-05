Jazz keeping ‘very interested eye’ on Luka Doncic, per report

The Dallas Mavericks had a disappointing season this 12 months and didn’t make it to the playoffs, resulting in rumors that their gifted famous person, Luka Doncic, might request a business as early because the summer time of 2024. Doncic, who helped the Mavericks achieve the Western Conference finals final season, is regarded as to be one of the most most sensible 10 avid gamers within the league and draws vital passion from rival groups. The Utah Jazz, particularly, are keeping an in depth eye on Doncic’s scenario and feature the belongings that would persuade the Mavericks to phase with him.

Various groups within the league could be willing to have a participant of Doncic’s caliber on their group, and Dallas would obtain a vital package deal in alternate for him. With 9 long term first-round draft alternatives over the following six years, the Jazz are in a novel place to satisfy Dallas’s calls for. Still, keeping Doncic will have to be a concern for the Mavericks, and so they should paintings in opposition to bettering the group and averting any long term unhappiness.