Jason Robertson surpasses Mike Modano’s Stars scoring record

Robertson cruised previous Mike Modano’s just about 30-year-old Dallas Stars issues record over the weekend.

DALLAS — There’s a brand new sheriff in Dallas, and his identify is Jason Robertson.

Over the weekend, the younger Stars ahead set a brand new record for issues in one season all over the Dallas technology of the franchise.

And it got here on his a centesimal function of his occupation.

94 Jason Robertson data his 94th level of the ‘22-‘23 marketing campaign. No one else in Dallas Stars historical past has extra in one season pic.twitter.com/HbFOz5RJ34 — Locked On Stars Podcast (@LockedOnStars) April 1, 2023

Through 76 video games this season, Robertson has recorded 42 objectives and 55 assists for 97 issues, for greater than Mike Modano’s earlier Dallas prime set in 1993-94.

With six video games last at the agenda, he's going to most likely eclipse 100 issues, some other step in his trajectory in opposition to NHL superstardom.

“It feels like Jason Robertson is only scratching the surface of what is looking to be an incredible Hall of Fame-esque career,” says Dane Lewis of Locked on Stars.

“There’s still a lot of hockey to be played in his career, but give how he’s started out, it does not seem too far fetched that he will one day be in the conversation with some of the greatest American-born players like Modano, Patrick Kane, and Auston Matthews.”

It will have to be famous the Stars was once the Minnesota North Stars, and so they have been extra prolific single-season performances all over that technology posted via the likes of Neal Broten, Brian Bellows, Dino Ciccarelli, and Bobby Smith.

Since the staff moved South, although, the benchmark has been Modano’s 93 issues, and it used to be becoming that he used to be in attendance when Robertson overtook him.

Modano received a Stanley Cup in 1999 with the Stars, and Robertson and Co. certainly have that feat on their to-do checklist. He additionally sits first in franchise historical past with 557 objectives and 1,359 in his Minnesota/Dallas tenure.

Still, Robertson is averaging 1.08 issues in line with sport over the process his younger occupation and is best 23 years outdated.