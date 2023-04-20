Jason Momoa blows up things as chase gets more thrilling in new `Fast X` trailer







The 2nd trailer of the approaching installment of the action-packed film franchise `Fast & Furious` was once unveiled lately. The tenth movie from the sequence titled `Fast X` sees Jason Momoa as the villain who has a penchant to blow things up-literally! The trailer provides a glimpse of intense motion sequences that the film guarantees. The danger, fuelled by way of ruthless vengeance, emerges from the shadows of the previous with a terrifying pressure. These come with the staff`s lone non-driver Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) working a large truck, Dom`s brother and previous adversary Jakob (John Cena) taking part in the function of a jovial uncle, and the eagerly expected showdown between Han (Sung Kang), a fan favorite who has been revived, and Shaw, his reformed assassin (Jason Statham).

The movie, directed by way of Louis Leterrier, additionally stars Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris `Ludacris` Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, Rita Moreno, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The movie, created by way of Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, has been produced by way of Universal Pictures. It will probably be launched in theatres on May 19 allotted by way of Warner Bros Discovery.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa-starrer `Aquaman 2` will arrive a bit of previous in theatres than anticipated. As according to Deadline, Warner Bros. has moved the discharge date for the highly-anticipated sequel `Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom` shifting it 5 days ahead to Wednesday, December 20 from the in the past set Christmas Day. The DC movie will open in opposition to Sony`s Ghostbusters sequel on Wednesday and can face off in opposition to Illumination/Universal`s Migration on Friday. Blitz Bazawule`s characteristic take of the Broadway musical The Color Purple swaps with Aquaman 2; as an alternative of happening December 20, the film produced by way of Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones will pass on Christmas Day.

(With inputs from IANS)

