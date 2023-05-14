Jason Day wins Byron Nelson tournament

Jason Day gained the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday, capturing a 9-under 62, his first PGA Tour tournament win in 5 years. The 35-year-old Australian golfer took his first outright lead with a chip-in for birdie at the twelfth hollow and ended the tournament at 23 beneath. Day performed on Mother’s Day, just a little over a yr after shedding his mother to most cancers.

The tournament, held in McKinney, Texas, used to be Day's first win in 105 begins because the 2018 Wells Fargo. He broke a tie with fatherland favourite Scottie Scheffler at 20 beneath when he chipped in for birdie. The win got here only a week ahead of the PGA Championship.

The 2015 PGA Tournament winner’s first profession PGA Tour victory got here on the 2010 Nelson. His most effective main win amongst 13 profession wins used to be the PGA Tournament in 2015.

C.T. Pan completed at 21-under 263 with two eagles at the again 9 in a career-low 62, riding the fairway at the par-4 14th and creating a 24-foot putt. His eagle on the par-5 18th were given him inside of a shot of Day. Scheffler completed at 20 beneath with a final-round 65 after a par on 18, the place an afternoon previous, his moment shot hit the lip of a fairway bunker and stayed in it on how to a bogey.

Ryan Palmer, the 46-year-old Texas local, shot 68 and completed 4 strokes again whilst looking to transform the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson gained the 2021 PGA at 50. Kim, who shot 63 and used to be 22 beneath with Eckroat, used to be looking to make it 4 consecutive South Korean winners on the Nelson. Two-time protecting champion Ok.H. Lee completed 11 beneath after a 67, his easiest around of the week.

The Nelson used to be canceled because of the pandemic in 2020. Sung Kang used to be the winner in 2019.

Eckroat, a 24-year-old rookie from Oklahoma in the hunt for his first excursion victory, completed two pictures again within the 18th fairway, however his way landed 68 toes from the pin. The eagle bid used to be 6 toes quick as Eckroat settled for a 65. China’s Marty Dou, enjoying on his house route and in addition in the hunt for his first excursion win, shot 67 to complete 20 beneath, he used to be the primary to get that low ahead of a double-bogey on No. 8 when his moment shot went out of bounds over the fairway. Scheffler, the second-ranked participant who may have overtaken Jon Rahm for No. 1 with a victory, used to be joined at 20 beneath by way of Tyrrell Hatton, who used to be subsequent at the global rating checklist within the Nelson box at No. 17.