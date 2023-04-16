‘Jarring’: Dead body found burning in Florida field, authorities say

The sufferer may now not be known because of the burns, the sheriff’s administrative center stated.

A useless body was once found burning in a Florida box on Saturday, in what authorities described as a “jarring” murder crime scene.

An individual who drove previous the scene known as 911 in a while after 8 a.m. Saturday to record “what appeared to be a mannequin on fire” in an open box at the back of a residential house in Ruskin, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated in a statement.

WFTS - Advertisement -

Responding firefighters extinguished the flames and made up our minds it was once now not a model however the body of a useless particular person, the sheriff’s administrative center stated.

The sufferer had higher body trauma and may now not be known “due to the severity of the burns,” the sheriff’s administrative center stated.

WFTS - Advertisement -

It is unclear if the individual was once male or feminine, sheriff’s administrative center spokesperson Fentress Fountain advised ABC Tampa associate WFTS.

“This is a jarring scene,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stated in a remark. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person.”

Authorities stated they imagine the murder is an remoted incident and the case stays beneath investigation.