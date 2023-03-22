Japan’s Shohei Ohtani Made the World Baseball Classic ‘Real’

MIAMI — He strode to the mound with objective, 6-foot-4 and filled with muscle, a reduction pitcher not like every other. Fresh from the bullpen, his uniform used to be already caked in dust. Shohei Ohtani had installed a complete day’s paintings through the 9th inning of the World Baseball Classic ultimate on Tuesday, coming to bat 4 occasions, and now he used to be going to pitch.

This is how greatness appears to be like, and the environment used to be suitable: a ballpark on the website of the previous Orange Bowl, the place Joe Namath delivered on his ensure to win the Super Bowl for the Jets in 1969.

That match used to be simply 3 years previous then, and Namath’s heroics helped identify it as a countrywide spectacle. This used to be the 5th World Baseball Classic and the first with baseball’s superpowers, Japan and the United States, in combination at the finish. The match, it’s protected to mention, is not commencing. It is already in orbit.