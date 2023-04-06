Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing

Japan’s coast guard says it’s in search of an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island

TOKYO — Japan’s coast guard says it’s in search of an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.

The coast guard stated it won information {that a} Ground Self-Defense Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a undertaking Thursday night in a space north of Miyako island.

- Advertisement -

It stated 4 patrol ships are taking part within the seek however have now not discovered any strains of the missing airplane.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated the Defense Ministry is investigating and “We will do our utmost to save their lives.”

NHK public tv stated the helicopter, taking part in a land survey, disappeared from radar about an hour after it departed from a base on Miyako island and about part an hour prior to its scheduled go back.