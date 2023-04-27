Jamie Foxx revived after suffering from a stroke on the sets of Back in Action







Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx is it seems that beating the odds to live on his fresh scientific emergency. While there are little or no main points of his well being scare, a new document says that his situation was once so critical that he nearly died.

“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention,” a supply instructed Radar Online, experiences aceshowbiz.com. The 55-year-old actor reportedly needed to be revived through docs, however their quick movements thankfully stored his existence.

“It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived – he is very lucky to be alive!” the insider added. “He`s very lucky he got the treatment he did.” As to what resulted in Jamie`s scientific emergency, the supply defined: “Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots in the brain leading to a stroke. Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn`t acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner.”

Jamie was once rushed to an Atlanta health center on April 11 whilst capturing his new film `Back in Action,` which additionally stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The supply notes that rigidity on the set of his new movie was once most likely a significant factor in his cave in.

Prior to his well being scare, Jamie allegedly suffered “an absolute meltdown” all through manufacturing in England, going ballistic on a number of individuals of the staff and resulting in the firing of two administrators and his personal private motive force.

“Jamie has absolutely been troubled throughout the shoot,” any other supply stated. “He wasn`t fun to be around – especially for Cameron. But now there seems to have been a good reason for it.” The worrying environment made Cameron reconsider her unretirement from appearing after a nine-year absence.

Over the weekend, a supply gave an replace on Jamie`s situation, telling PEOPLE that he remained hospitalised, however he`s “awake and alert.” The supply stated: “He`s OK, thank God. He`s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he`s awake and alert. They`re keeping him under observation.”

