James Harden’s future, 76ers’ ‘careful’ coaching search among key takeaways from Daryl Morey’s presser





On Wednesday, Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, held his annual end-of-season press convention, addressing a myriad of subjects. This incorporated the group’s disappointing finish to the season, the firing of trainer Doc Rivers, and the approaching unfastened company of James Harden, among others. Here are some key takeaways from the clicking convention.

Interestingly, Morey published early on that the verdict to fireplace Doc Rivers used to be his thought. Morey mentioned that he in moderation idea it out and taken the theory to possession, who therefore signed off on it. This is noteworthy as a result of in most cases such choices are made via the possession. Morey did not rent Rivers, and now he has the chance to pick out his personal trainer.

Joel Embiid, the celebrity heart for the Sixers, had spoken extremely of Rivers’ task efficiency simply ahead of he used to be fired, pronouncing that he had achieved a “fantastic job” and expressed a just right operating courting with him. When Morey shared that Rivers were fired, Embiid used to be reportedly surprised via the verdict. Morey mentioned that it’s now his accountability to persuade Embiid that the brand new trainer can be any person he can paintings smartly with.

It is unsurprising that the Sixers wish to re-sign James Harden, who’s reportedly making plans to show down his participant possibility for subsequent season and turn into a unfastened agent. Morey mentioned that the group is keen on bringing him again, however there are considerations about signing him to a long-term, high-value deal. Although Harden used to be a number one facilitator for the Sixers this season, he had some other disappointing playoff run. Losing him with out reimbursement can be an important loss for the group after having given up a number of belongings to procure him.

Finally, the Sixers are taking their time of their search for a brand new trainer, as they’re wary concerning the procedure. Morey stated that there are viable choices in the market, and several other coaches have already reached out to the Sixers concerning the task. Because the group has championship aspirations, they’re more likely to opt for a extra established trainer with really extensive postseason enjoy. Regardless, the search for a brand new trainer will take a while, and lovers will have to no longer be expecting a choice quickly.



