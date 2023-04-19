Wednesday, April 19, 2023
James Gunn begins pre-production for `Superman: Legacy`

American filmmaker and DC Chief, James Gunn, on Tuesday, introduced that he has begun the pre-production paintings on `Superman: Legacy`.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared an image of the screenplay which he captioned, “I`m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running.”

`Superman: Legacy` is all set to free up on July 11, 2025.

According to Deadline, a US-based media space, `Superman: Legacy` is the primary function undertaking in Gunn and co-DC leader Peter Safran`s new DC Universe, `Gods and Monsters`.

Gunn is writing and directing the impending `Superman` film.

“It`s not an origins story, it focuses on Superman`s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He`s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he`s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned,” Safran introduced concerning the film at a DC presser again in January, reported Deadline.

The legitimate announcement of the big name forged of the movie continues to be awaited.

Gunn is these days on a press excursion for his Marvel Studios` subsequent movie `Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3` which is about to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

