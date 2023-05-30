James Comey knows the politics of NY law enforcement. Now, he’s writing about it : NPR

toggle caption Mark Wilson/Getty Images - Advertisement -

The new fiction novel Central Park West attracts from James Comey’s revel in in the FBI and as a U.S legal professional for the southern district of New York.

Who is he? A person of many titles.

You almost definitely keep in mind him as the 7th director of the FBI, who held that function from 2013 till 2017, when he used to be fired by means of former President Donald Trump.

Comey additionally spent the previous phase of his profession operating as a U.S. legal professional for the southern district of New York, and labored in law enforcement for years.

Since leaving the FBI, Comey has became to writing. He has a number of nonfiction titles underneath his belt, however maximum not too long ago used some of his profession studies as fodder for the fictional Central Park West.

What’s the giant deal? Comey’s newest paintings attracts on a sexy glaring link between his personal existence and this narrative.

Comey’s years of revel in gave him the distinctive point of view to inform the tale of Central Park West — about the mob and homicide, in addition to the infamous contention between the Manhattan D.A. and the U.S. legal professional’s workplace.

Here’s how he described it to NPR: “I used to describe them to people as blood sworn enemies, except when they’re living together and having a baby. So there was a lot that we did together and a lot we fought over. I used to try and take the D.A. [Robert] Morgenthau to lunch on a regular basis to try and build, repair, whatever damage was done.

What are folks announcing? NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly interviewed Comey. Here’s some of what he needed to say.

On a line in the guide about the NYPD and FBI.

“The constant warring between the FBI and NYPD only added to the tension, and New Yorkers were naturally a pain in the ass.” — Central Park West

From my upbringing and my skilled revel in [the] FBI and NYPD are Godzilla and King Kong … They’re like siblings — infrequently they play truly smartly in combination, infrequently now not such a lot.

On why he determined to check out his hand at fiction:

An editor of nonfiction nudged me to, and in the beginning I resisted. And the farther I were given from the paintings, the more straightforward it become to suppose about giving it a shot. And so I determined to check out, and located it addictive. And now I need this to be my task. It’s now not a passion for me. I wish to have a role. And I discovered this tougher than nonfiction, however much more amusing.

On a personality’s monologue in opposition to the finish of the guide:

“Our job is to lock up bad people, to protect good people. I’ve never really thought of our job as finding truth. Our job is to live in gray.” — Central Park West

[This character is] seeking to channel one thing that I discovered via my profession, that there is a distinction between reality and justice. You can know one thing on your center of hearts. But the justice device is constructed round the query of: Can you turn out it and transparent a threshold and persuade a jury past an affordable doubt? And the ones are two various things. There’s a lot of issues that you would be able to know to be true that can not be confirmed in some way that permits the justice device to carry someone responsible. And that is a troublesome factor to be told. It’s a troublesome factor to comprehend whilst you first get started out and you are all fired up about status as much as constitute the United States. But it’s one thing you be told whilst you care for instances. Bad folks infrequently escape. And we’ve got arrange the device that method in order that we cut back the probabilities of blameless folks, of excellent folks, being unfairly convicted.

On the case in opposition to Trump, who has plead now not responsible to 34 criminal counts of falsifying trade information:

I learn the indictment and the accompanying observation of information. I do not know a lot more than that. I wouldn’t have a view on the deserves as a result of I do not know the information, however I feel that is superb in the sense that the American folks can see how the rule of law works, particularly in the case of an individual who is attempted to take a flamethrower to the rule of law in America over the final seven or so years. This is how it works: A grand jury returns an indictment; a prosecutor gifts in court docket; the defendant has suggest; he has the pass judgement on be offering him discovery; and it will continue in the abnormal route. This is the device this is the bedrock of our democracy. And on the other hand it seems, that is appearing the American folks that the rule of law has held in America. And that is a excellent factor.

So, what now?

