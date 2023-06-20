Jamaica Hospital breaks ground on new emergency department

Good morning and welcome to the Weekly New York Health Care e-newsletter, the place we stay you posted on what’s bobbing up this week in well being care news, and be offering a glance again on the necessary news from ultimate week.

When Jamaica Hospital broke ground Friday on a big overhaul of its emergency department, Gov. Kathy Hochul used to be there to have a good time.

After a decade of making plans, the non-public Queens clinic used to be ready to advance the venture with the assistance of $150 million from the fourth spherical of the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program, a part of the fiscal 2023 state funds.

The program, which began beneath Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been criticized for a loss of procedural controls in regards to the float of cash and for fueling clinic consolidation.

It nonetheless has $1 billion within the financial institution — now not together with the extra $1 billion Hochul licensed in the newest state funds.

But Hochul took this chance to take a bit of of a victory lap.

“For too long, underserved communities like the ones Jamaica Hospital tends to were neglected, and the State failed to deliver the resources and support they need,” Hochul stated in a commentary. “As Governor, my administration is committed to righting the wrongs of the past, prioritizing health equity and working to strengthen health care systems across the state.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards referred to as the funding “nothing short of monumental for Southeast Queens,” a traditionally underserved neighborhood.

The clinic will use the beef up to double the scale of its emergency department, which used to be constructed to care for 60,000 sufferers once a year however treats nearer to 120,000 according to yr as one of the most busiest trauma facilities in New York City.

The new, better ED could have the capability to regard over 150,000 sufferers annually.

The venture can even make bigger the clinic’s crucial care capability, with the addition of twenty-two extra in depth care unit beds.

ON THE AGENDA THIS WEEK:

— Thursday, 9 a.m. to twelve:15 p.m. Care for the Homeless hosts a policy seminar on well being care get admission to for homeless New Yorkers, moderated through POLITICO’s Maya Kaufman and WNYC/Gothamist’s David Brand. Register for free here.

— Thursday at 10:15 a.m. The Early Intervention Coordinating Council holds its quarterly meeting.

— The New York City Housing Authority threatened to evict tenants who gained a unfastened air conditioner beneath a 2020 town program except they requested to have it got rid of or agreed to start out paying a software rate of $8 per thirty days. The program for aged, low-income New Yorkers later proved a hit in decreasing well being dangers associated with warmth.

After POLITICO inquired in regards to the coverage, NYCHA declared that software prices can be lined thru Oct. 1 and that no resident can be topic to an eviction continuing because of the associated fee waiver sunsetting.

