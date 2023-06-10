Jalen Hurts not dwelling on his or Eagles’ 2022 success: ‘Last year is over’

Very few avid gamers had been extra a success in 2022 than Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He had a breakout season as a passer, and used to be an inner-circle MVP candidate for mainly all of the season. He led the Eagles to the No. 1 seed within the NFC and an look within the Super Bowl, the place in spite of the loss he performed probably the most best possible video games of his profession.

But Hurts is finished with all of that. He’s transferring on.

“Thinking about it holistically, last year is over,” Hurts mentioned this week, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Anything that we were able to do last year … nothing that’s been done prior will get us to where we want to be now.”

The Eagles are anticipated to once more be probably the most NFL‘s best possible groups in 2023, and whilst their quarterback does not need to live on final season, he does suppose they may be able to take some courses from it and use the ones as a springboard to good fortune this year and someday.

“There are a ton of experiences that we documented and deposited in the bank to learn from — that we will learn from and have learned from — but it’s a day-by-day thing,” he mentioned. “It’s the truth. Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. It’s something I’ve embraced. It takes a special type of discipline to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you’ve experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow.”

Hurts himself has grown with each and every passing season, and he used to be rewarded handsomely previous this offseason with a monster contract extension. The Eagles will want him to proceed rising as that contract hits the books, because the terrific roster they’ve constructed will for sure skinny out as avid gamers age and Hurts starts making more cash. With the kind of mindset he has, it is simple to peer why they wager on that taking place.