Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Dallas fight and ticket information

It's going down, y'all. Paul and Diaz are after all preventing after a year-and-a-half of throwing verbal jabs at every different on-line. And the fight might be in Dallas.

DALLAS — YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and MMA preventing icon Nate Diaz will fight in Dallas this autumn.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP; based by way of Paul and Nakisa Bidarian) and Real Fight Inc. (Real Fight; based by way of Diaz) collectively introduced Wednesday that Paul and Diaz would fight at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, August 5.

The fight might be allotted and co-produced globally by way of DAZN PPV and made to be had on all units, platforms, cable, and satellite tv for pc PPV suppliers all over the world, officers stated in a press unencumber.

"My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever," Paul said in the release. "My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that's not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most badass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long."

INBOX: Jake Paul is preventing Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center on Saturday, August fifth, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Real Fight Inc. (Real Fight) have introduced. They will fight at 185 lbs w/10 ounces gloves. The fight might be allotted, co-produced globally by way of DAZN PPV — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 12, 2023

Paul and Diaz have verbally jabbed at every different during the last 18 months, as Paul had amassed a 6-1 boxing file, together with 4 knockouts. This is Diaz’s first ever boxing fit of his occupation, however he’s well-established within the UFC octagon, boasting a 22-13-0 file.

“Besides Canelo [Paul is] the biggest thang in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” stated Diaz. “I f—– up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

The entourages of Diaz and Paul allegedly were given into an altercation ahead of Paul's fight towards UFC legend Anderson Silva. The incident was once captured on video and spread on the Internet.

“We are thrilled to host the highly anticipated Paul vs. Diaz fight at American Airlines Center on August 5th” stated Dave Brown, Chief Operating Officer & General Manager of American Airlines Center. “Dallas provides the perfect location to reach a massive audience and showcase the most exciting boxing match scheduled for this summer.”

