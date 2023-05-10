Jake Paul-Nate Diaz press conference: ‘It’s do or die’







On August fifth, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz can have an eight-round bout on the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. However, the press convention main as much as the battle used to be no longer with no little bit of drama, as is conventional of Paul and Diaz. Diaz walked offstage in the course of the development to make use of the toilet, leaving Paul to reply to questions from the media. Paul even introduced a toy monkey with cymbals, claiming that it represented what used to be going down in Diaz’s head. Diaz taunted Paul to convey it again out later.

Both combatants expressed mutual admire for each and every different’s skills, and befitting their mindsets, each are assured that they are going to knock the opposite out. Paul predicted that he would end the battle in 4 rounds or much less, as he believes that Diaz can’t forestall him. Diaz didn’t expect an actual around or approach of victory, however merely mentioned that he’s going to “whoop [Paul’s] ass.”

- Advertisement -

Though Diaz does no longer have skilled boxing revel in, he has sparred with boxing legend Andre Ward while Paul has sparred with skilled boxers in his coaching, together with Shane Mosely.

Ariel Helwani, the famend battle sports activities journalist who hosted the press convention on behalf of DAZN, introduced up the theory of the combatants short of to increase the eight-bout battle to ten or 12 rounds.

As pre-sale price ticket get entry to has already garnered 20,000 enthusiasts, Helwani implored others to enroll in the danger to buy tickets to this extremely expected bout.

- Advertisement -

If you wish to have to enroll in that fan membership staff, then take a look at pre-sale access to tickets to the fight online here.