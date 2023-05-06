CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – On Saturday afternoon in Pompano Beach, a Broward County Public Schools student was once going through 19 prison charges relating to an alleged school shooting threat.

Police officials arrested 18-year-old Catrina Petit on Friday after detectives accused her of the usage of every other student’s identification to signal directly to a school laptop to dedicate the crime. “I may do it during the day or after the school day or in between classes. All I know is everyone must DIE,” Petit wrote within the message, in keeping with the Coral (*19*) Police Department.

Petit, who attends J.P. Taravella High School in Coral (*19*), warned that there could be a tragedy on Friday morning at a school, in keeping with detectives. The threatening message briefly went viral on social media and led to false alarms at other colleges in South Florida because of its loss of specificity in regards to the location.

Records point out that Petit, who lives in Tamarac, is going through 3 counts of written threats (a second-degree prison), false record (a second-degree prison), and 15 counts of knowingly disrupting or interfering with the lawful management or purposes of an academic establishment (a second-degree misdemeanor).

In reaction to the incident, Nadine Drew, a spokesperson for BCPS launched a observation on Friday caution that creating a school threat is a second-degree prison and carries school disciplinary penalties, corresponding to expulsion. Detectives have requested somebody with information in regards to the case to name Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this record.