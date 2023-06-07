Jaguars to unveil ‘Stadium of the Future,’ part of franchise’s efforts to transform downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long-term plan for its present stadium as the franchise introduced renderings for the “Stadium of the Future” this week. The up to date glance of TIAA Bank Field will likely be published Wednesday, representing the subsequent step in the staff’s efforts to transform downtown Jacksonville.

The Jaguars, rumored for years to be a possible relocation franchise to London, have plans to stay in Jacksonville for the longer term. The franchise selected to renovate TIAA Bank Field as a substitute of development a brand new one as soon as the group studied it was once structurely conceivable.

As for the alternatives to enhance the stadium? Jacksonville may have those options incorporated in the renovation:

Shade on all seats

Wider concourses

Increased area for soccer operations

Better vertical transportation

Replace HVAC, plumbing, mechanical, and electric methods

The Jaguars built a state of the artwork, 125,000 sq. foot sports activities efficiency middle as part of the staff’s renovation plan. Construction will conclude in summer time of 2023, prior to the get started of coaching camp. The new observe facility contains locker rooms, staff and positional assembly rooms, coaching and restoration spaces, clinical strengthen amenities, weight room, eating amenities, administrative center area and a draft room. There will likely be two full-size grass observe fields and a full-size indoor observe box.

According to Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry remaining month on 1010XL AM radio station in Jacksonville, the staff may just play its house video games somewhere else for 2 seasons, which might be in 2025 and 2026 whilst TIAA Bank Field undergoes renovations. That location is to be made up our minds.