Jaguars may have to leave Jacksonville temporarily: Ranking 5 best options for relocation, with Daytona on top





After 28 seasons in Jacksonville, the Jaguars would possibly quickly be having a look for a brand new house, however best briefly.Last week, the workforce unveiled a $1.4 billion renovation plan for TIAA Bank Field, which has been the Jags' house stadium since their inaugural season in 1995. Right now, the plan turns out to have two giant issues: The first one is that no person is aware of who is going to foot the invoice. If they clear up the primary downside, then the second one downside is that the Jaguars would possibly have to leave Jacksonville whilst the renovations are taking place. The facelift is anticipated to be so intensive that the the Jags will most probably have to leave TIAA Bank Field for up to two years as soon as the renovation begins. That most probably would not occur till after the 2025 season on the earliest, in accordance to VenueNow.com, because of this the Jags have more or less two years to determine one thing out. So the place must the Jags head in the event that they have to transfer? We determined to rank the options they are lately taking into consideration. 1. DaytonaIf the Jags head down south to Daytona, they might play their video games at Daytona International Speedway, and let me simply say, that is their top possibility and it isn’t even shut. If you are questioning what this might appear to be, all you have to do is return in time seven years. Back in 2016, a faculty recreation was once performed at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee and was once an enormous luck. Like Bristol, Daytona has additionally hosted a faculty recreation earlier than, even supposing that hasn’t came about since 1975. If the Jags get started taking part in in Daytona, it could most probably grow to be a top street commute vacation spot for opposing enthusiasts. I imply, who does not need to watch an NFL recreation at a race automotive observe? Actually do not resolution that. That’s a rhetorical query, as a result of everybody would need to watch an NFL recreation at a race automotive observe. If the Jags finally end up in Daytona and have a a hit run there, it may open the door for the NFL to believe unique options for one-off video games one day. The just right news about this selection is that it kind of feels just like the Jags are giving it some severe attention. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jaguars president Mark Lamping not too long ago laid out a couple of explanation why Daytona may make sense “They have had football down there,” Lamping mentioned. “The University of Tennessee played at Bristol [Motor Speedway]. And keep in mind, that facility is probably the closest of those three facilities to Jacksonville. From where I live, it’s 60 miles down to Daytona. And they’re used to handling crowds of over 100,000. So the traffic and the parking and all of that, they handle in a major way twice a year with their two NASCAR races. So they’re going to be interesting.” 2. OrlandoIf there may be one town that is waiting to host the Jaguars, it is no doubt Orlando. For one, the town already has an NFL-ready venue in position with Camping World Stadium. Not best has the stadium hosted a couple of preseason video games through the years, however it additionally performed host to the Pro Bowl from 2017 to 2020. Not to point out, this might most probably be a well-liked street commute for households. If your favourite workforce is taking part in the Jaguars, it is advisable to head down a couple of days early and take journeys to Disney World, Universal Studios or Lego Land. Sure, that may not be reasonable, however not anything is reasonable anymore, so simply take into consideration it like that. Las Vegas has grow to be a sizzling NFL street commute as a result of there may be such a lot for adults to do; hanging the Jags in Orlando would most probably see a identical consequence, with the exception of with households. 3. Gainesville If the Jags move to Gainesville, they might play their video games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which the general public know as “The Swamp.” This is the place the Florida Gators play, and even supposing looking at school soccer being performed in a faculty soccer stadium is a surreal enjoy, looking at an NFL recreation being performed in a faculty soccer stadium does not have the similar appeal. (Just ask the Rams about that.) One drawback to this plan is that “The Swamp” has a capability of 88,548 enthusiasts, which might make it difficult for the Jaguars to fill. Only one workforce within the NFL remaining yr averaged greater than 80,000 enthusiasts for all the season, and that was once the Cowboys. Although maximum groups cannot hit that quantity as a result of their stadium is not sufficiently big, the Jets and Giants play in a stadium that has a capability of 82,500 and neither workforce cracked the 80,000-mark in reasonable house attendance remaining yr. Even if the Jaguars come what may drew 71,000 enthusiasts in step with recreation, which might put them within the top 10 for house attendance, that may nonetheless leave 17,000 empty seats, and the Jags most probably are not looking for that. 4. Stay in JacksonvilleThere is an opportunity the Jags may finally end up staying in Jacksonville throughout the renovations, however it kind of feels extremely not likely. If they keep in Jacksonville, their best two options could be an 11,000-seat minor league baseball stadium or a 12,000 seat multi-purpose stadium owned by means of the University of North Florida. According to VenueNow.com, each and every development would wish a minimum of $125 million in upgrades to grow to be NFL-ready, and the Jags most probably would not need to spend $125 million on a stadium that they are best going to use for one or two years. Bonus: Head to EnglandThe Jaguars have not in particular discussed this as an possibility, however it will finally end up being the wild card on the desk. If the Jags are compelled to leave Jacksonville for two years, it would not be unexpected in any respect to see the NFL upload a couple of extra London video games to their agenda. The Jags are taking part in two consecutive video games in London this yr, and remaining month, Roger Goodell admitted that the NFL has tossed across the concept of sending the Jags to London for THREE immediately video games. The NFL has even floated the theory of hanging a whole department in Europe, and it is imaginable the league may make the Jags a guinea pig of varieties. The league may have them play part their house video games in London or perhaps simply their divisional house video games. Obviously, the ones issues would possibly now not occur, however a homeless Jaguars workforce would surely give the NFL some options when it comes to increasing the agenda in Europe. Another possibility might be to break up the Jaguars between London and any other town. The president of Daytona International Speedway, Frank Kelleher, sounded open to sharing the Jaguars. “If the stars align where we could host one (Jaguars) game or multiple games, we would be very proud,” Kelleher mentioned over the weekend, by the use of Jacksonville.com. Although not anything is ready in stone but, it is having a look increasingly most probably that the Jags are going to desire a new transient new house once 2026, and Daytona no doubt feels just like the best possibility. 