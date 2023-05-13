Jaguars’ Doug Pederson embracing ‘great opportunity’ to play back-to-back London games within first five weeks





The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend just about a fortnight around the pond this autumn, changing into the first NFL team to play two games in London in a season and doing so on back-to-back Sundays within the first five weeks. The Jags will face the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 for a Week 4 showdown and can face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the following week on Oct. 8.

Head trainer Doug Pederson is embracing the prolonged commute to England, noting that it’s going to receive advantages the workforce.

“It’s a great opportunity for our organization,” Pederson stated (via NFL.com). “As you know, our owner Shad Khan really enjoys Europe and London. We have a great fan base over there. It’s good for our team. It’s good for our team to showcase themselves in the UK. We’re excited.”

Barring any primary surprises, the Bills can be a playoff workforce as soon as once more, and Pederson is aware of how the Jaguars play towards the highest groups can be the most important to their building and general luck.

“We know Buffalo is tough,” Pederson stated. “They’re one of the top AFC teams, and somebody that we look to. If we’re gonna get to where we want to get to, Buffalo is one of those teams that we have to compete against.”

Facing the Bills is rarely simple, however enjoying a Super Bowl favourite because the away workforce and now not having to pass to Buffalo is a bonus for the Jaguars.

“I’d rather play Buffalo in London than maybe in Buffalo at the end of the season,” Pederson stated. “We’re excited about this trip.”

The closing time the Jaguars and Bills met was once in November of 2021, when Jacksonville pulled off an enormous 9-6 dissatisfied. The closing assembly between the Jaguars and Falcons additionally got here in November of 2021 — a 21-14 loss for Jacksonville.

The AFC South workforce emerged as a aggressive one closing season, finishing with a profitable report and making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. It went from a 3-14 membership in 2021 with out the ones “must-see” games to a playoff contender.

The Jaguars have performed probably the most games in London for the reason that league started its International Series in 2007. With Pederson’s management, quarterback Trevor Lawrence changing into extra adjusted to the league and stars on all sides of the ball, those upcoming London games will have to supply various theatrics for the ones in attendance.