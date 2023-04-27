Jacob Lewis’ sister April thanks Swifties for all their support







April Bancroft sought after to present her more youthful brother Jacob an unforgettable Christmas provide. She stunned him with Taylor Swift live performance tickets, a display they’d been excited to wait for months. However, tragedy struck at the manner house from the live performance, as their automotive broke down at the Southwest Freeway. Jacob was once struck and killed through an oncoming car whilst looking to push the automobile to the shoulder. April’s social media feed main as much as the live performance confirmed how excited they have been for the display. They sang alongside, danced and loved a memorable night time. It wasn’t till after the live performance that the circle of relatives gained the devastating news. Jacob’s playful video from the live performance was once his closing Twitter post. The motive force who hit Jacob left the scene, however was once later arrested and charged with DWI and failure to prevent and render help. The circle of relatives has been touched through the outpouring of support and love from the Swiftie group, who donated tens of hundreds of bucks to a GoFundMe marketing campaign arrange at the circle of relatives’s behalf. The circle of relatives plans to make use of the price range to create a theater scholarship in Jacob’s title at his alma mater. Jacob liked acting and was once about to begin his sophomore yr at Sam Houston State University within the musical theater program. It’s a heartbreaking tale of a circle of relatives’s loss, but additionally a testomony to the facility of song and the kindness of strangers.