Saturday, May 20, 2023
Jacksonville police officers shoot and kill suspect in Broward murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office mentioned that they shot and killed a person on Friday night time in Clay County who was once suspected to had been concerned in a Broward County murder, after making an attempt to arrest him.

Chief Alan Parker of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office defined {that a} week previous, Broward County legislation enforcement had asked their help with a murder investigation. This ended in Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office executing a seek warrant for a place of abode and a automobile, from which they seized one pistol every.

Subsequently, additional investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued. Jacksonville deployed a SWAT group, which tracked the suspect to the 1100 block of Park Avenue in Orange Park the place he was once parked. At about 6 p.m. on Friday, the government made touch with him and blocked his automobile with 3 legislation enforcement vehicles, Chief Parker famous.

