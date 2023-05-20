Jacksonville police officers shoot and kill suspect in Broward murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office mentioned that they shot and killed a person on Friday night time in Clay County who was once suspected to had been concerned in a Broward County murder, after making an attempt to arrest him.

Chief Alan Parker of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office defined {that a} week previous, Broward County legislation enforcement had asked their help with a murder investigation. This ended in Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office executing a seek warrant for a place of abode and a automobile, from which they seized one pistol every.

Subsequently, additional investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued. Jacksonville deployed a SWAT group, which tracked the suspect to the 1100 block of Park Avenue in Orange Park the place he was once parked. At about 6 p.m. on Friday, the government made touch with him and blocked his automobile with 3 legislation enforcement vehicles, Chief Parker famous.

According to Parker, the suspect mentioned, “I’m not getting out, you’re going to have to shoot me, you’re going to have to kill me.”

“As one officer backed out, a second officer in the front maintained contact and continued to order him out of the vehicle,” Chief Parker mentioned. “The suspect then produced a handgun, pointed it at him; they engaged him and eliminated the threat at that point. They pulled him out of the vehicle when it was safe to do so. They began rendering aid. He did not survive his injuries.”

Sheriff T.Okay. Waters spoke to the media in regards to the suspect now not having fired a shot.

Waters said, “An officer is not required to let someone shoot at them before they use deadly force. That has never been Ok, and it’s not Ok in this situation. So they did what they did, they followed the law, and it ended up like it did. But let me say it again, they do not have to wait to be fired at before they engage a suspect. If he raises a handgun, he points it at them, they are at that point able to use deadly force per Florida statutes.”

As of Friday evening, the main points of the Broward County murder investigation had now not but been launched, neither had the names of the 2 officers concerned in the taking pictures.

This marks the Sheriff’s Office’s 7th taking pictures of a suspect in 2021, with six of the ones ensuing in deaths. Last 12 months, Jacksonville police shot and injured 12 people, 8 of whom died. However, in 2021, simplest seven have been shot and 3 have died to this point.